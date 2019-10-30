Au Gratin Potatoes with Chef Serge

Ingredients

2 Tbls. unsalted butter

½ yellow onion, finely diced

1 garlic clove, minced

1¼ tsp. Kosher salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

1 cup chicken stock, add a little more if it doesn’t cover potatoes

1½ cups heavy cream

1 lb. russet potatoes pounds, peeled and thinly sliced

⅛” thick (a mandolin is useful for this)

2 cups finely shredded cheddar cheese

¾ cup finely shredded Fontina cheese (or provolone)

¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 Tbls. finely chopped parsley, for garnish

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

In a Dutch oven, melt the butter over medium-high heat.

Add the diced onions and saute until translucent.

Add the minced garlic and continue to cook for about 30 seconds.

Add the chicken stock and transfer the entire mixture to a blender.

Puree until smooth.

Return the sauce to the Dutch oven and season with salt and pepper.

Add the potatoes and cream.

If there is not enough liquid to cover the potatoes, add a little more chicken stock, bring to a simmer (do not boil).

Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer gently until the potatoes are nearly tender when pierced with a knife, about 15 to 20 minutes.

Taste and adjust seasoning to your taste.

Gently stir.

Transfer the mixture to an 8 x 8″ or equivalent sized baking dish (or about five to six individual casseroles) that has been sprayed with non-stick spray.

Blend the cheese together and top the potatoes with the cheese mixture.

Bake in the preheated oven for about 10 -15 minutes, until cheese, is slightly browned and sauce is bubbling.

To serve, sprinkle with chopped parsley.

