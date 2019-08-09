Attorney General Rutledge announces arrest of Grant County man for Possession of Child Sexual Exploitation Material

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the arrest of a Grant County man for downloading and viewing child sexual exploitation material.

Larry Lee Brooks, 32 of Sheridan was arrested and charged with ten counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

After an initial search warrant was served at the Sheridan home, Special Agents with the Cyber Crime Unit seized a laptop, all in one computer, three Xboxes and multiple hard drives containing several sexually explicit files of children. The case will be turned over to the Seventh Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Teresa Howell.