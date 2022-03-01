LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has announced that officers Cody Carpenter and Brandon Ray from the Lonoke Police Department, as well as Arkansas State Police corporal Mark Blackerby, are the winners of the 2021 State Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award.

Rutledge said the award was well-deserved after corporal Blackerby and officers Carpenter and Ray’s bravery helped save a kidnapping victim from North Carolina and reunited her with her family.

During the incident, officers Carpenter and Ray spotted a suspect’s vehicle at a fast-food restaurant in Lonoke. The driver of the vehicle got out and began shooting at the officers, wounding officer Carpenter. Officer Ray then began shooting at the driver who fled the scene with the kidnapping victim still in the car.

Corporal Blackerby later found the suspect’s vehicle and chased him until the vehicle lost control and struck an embankment, the driver was later found deceased.

“The dedication of Officer Carpenter, Officer Ray and Corporal Blackerby saved a young girl from a kidnapper,” Attorney General Rutledge said. “Arkansas is fortunate to have officers who put their lives on the line to protect us. It is an honor to not only recognize Officer Carpenter, Officer Ray and Corporal Blackerby, but also the regional and county winners and to thank the many brave men and women in blue who sacrifice so much to protect our communities.”

During the ceremony, Rutledge also handed out awards for County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. In all, 45 of the 75 awards were given to troopers from the Arkansas State Police.

Other awards were given out included Regional Officer of the Year as well as Valor Tributes, which were given in honor of members of the law enforcement community who lost their lives while in the line of duty and to COVID-19 in 2021.

For a full list of winners, visit ArkansasAG.Gov.