LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s a big week in Little Rock as the ATA World Expo kicks off in the Capital city.

The week long tournament brings thousands of people from around the world to Little Rock.

It also brings millions of dollars to the local economy.

This is also a big year for the event because ATA is celebrating their 50th anniversary.

The Expo kicked off today and runs through Sunday. Friday the ATA will hold a 50th anniversary celebration at Robinson Center Music Hall.