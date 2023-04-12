After several days of quiet weather, our risk for severe storms returns this weekend as a cold front rolls through. This front will arrive on Saturday.

Our first showers and storms could come as early as the overnight Friday into Saturday. Those first storms will be much stronger over eastern Oklahoma. As they move into western Arkansas, they should weaken some.

Friday evening’s strongest storms will be found in Oklahoma. As these storms weaken, they will move into western Arkansas for Saturday morning.

After these early morning storms die off, we expect there to be some sunshine during the Saturday morning hours. This will allow our atmosphere to become more unstable, which would ultimately increase our risk for stronger storms later in the day Saturday. During this time, temperatures climb into the lower 80s. Wind will be strong from the south, likely between 10 and 20 mph. Gusts could reach 25 to 30 mph.

By early afternoon on Saturday, our cold front will be about halfway through the state. Ahead of the front, eastern Arkansas will be very warm and humid. So a few isolated strong storms may begin to develop. These will be most capable of producing damaging wind and large hail, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

That risk will diminish into the late-evening hours as this front continues it’s push to the east. While this is a relatively low risk, we should remain weather aware. Consider what your plans are for Saturday. Will you be able to access a safe place if a tornado warning is issued? Now is the time to prepare.

As we get a little closer in time, new data will become available. We will be keeping you updated on air and online. So be sure to stay tuned for the latest information.