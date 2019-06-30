ASP: Woman dies after car hit by intoxicated driver

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman was killed and another woman is hurt after a collision early Sunday morning.

38-year-old Tamatha St. John died as a result of the wreck.

A 19-year-old woman riding in the car driven by St. John was hurt.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. under the Interstate 440 overpass on Highway 67 North.

According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, a Corvette traveling at a high rate of speed slammed into the back of the Dodge Neon driven by Tamatha St. John.

Authorities suspect the driver of the Corvette was intoxicated.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.