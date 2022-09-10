ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police and the Department of Human Services launched a new online portal to report child abuse.

Mandated reporters can now go online and submit reports without ever having to call the hotline. Executive Director of the Hamilton Center for Child Advocacy Laurie Burnett said this new tool will get help to children faster.

“Every minute saved in the process of reporting is one minute quicker that we can get to the child and get help to the child,” Burnett said.

Burnett said calling in reports could sometimes be a lengthy process.

“You would have to wait on hold for an extended period of time sometimes you had to repeat the information to whoever you were talking to give them all the information instead of just typing in yourself,” Burnett said.

Burnett said the center’s advocates have already seen a faster response time with the new portal.

“She was amazed at how much quicker it was, and not only that, that how much quicker she got a response, that the case had been accepted and assigned,” Burnett said.

Burnett said anyone can report child abuse in Arkansas and help protect kids.

“Suspicion is enough to make the call and we’re all about protecting kids, so it’s the best thing to do for our children,” Burnett said.

The Arkansas child abuse hotline is still accessible at 1-800-482-5964.