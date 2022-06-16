LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A graduation ceremony in the rotunda of the State Capitol Thursday night saw 21 Arkansas State Police recruits receive their trooper commissions.

The graduates were among an initial field of 227 applicants who were tested and interviewed in 2021. The final 21 recruits were sworn under oath Thursday night as Arkansas State Troopers by North Little Rock District Judge Randy Morley.

Lieutenant Colonel Shawn Garner, Deputy Director of Enforcement for the Arkansas State Police and Jami Cook, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety addressed the class. State police senior command staff, troop and company commanders, the training section cadre and Arkansas State Police commissioners were among those attending the graduation.

Special recognition and awards were also presented to the recruits who attained the highest overall academy scores within the respective curriculum and training categories.

The new troopers will begin reporting to their respective assignments across the state over the next month. They will also receive an additional 5 to 9 weeks of instruction working alongside a Field Training Officer before being released from their training regimen.