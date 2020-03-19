As schools transition to online learning, teachers work to make connections with students through computer screen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Schools are out for at least two weeks across the state and transitioning to online learning. Teachers, however, are missing out on that face to face contact with their students. One Little Rock school is working to keep those connections through their computer screens.

School has officially transferred from the classroom to the computer.

“To be shut down because of a sickness has just kind of blown our minds and our kids minds,” Episcopal Collegiate School Librarian Meredith Linder said.

Now, teachers like Linder find themselves trying to stay connected to their students through a little screen.

“I call them all my babies. You know just not seeing their faces is hard,” Linder said.

That’s why Linder and other educators at Episcopal Collegiate School decided to make online learning a little more interactive. It’s called Story Time at the E. These teachers crack open their favorite children’s book record themselves reading it and post it to their YouTube channel.

“I think that makes a big connection to all the kids,” Linder said.

With each turn of the page, it’s a way to bring a little piece of their school routine into their homes.

“They come to the library once a week. They hear stories being read aloud in their classrooms. It’s just something we can all identify with and it takes us away from all this and find us a happy place,” Linder said.

While there is no set timeline of when students and teachers will filter back into the halls, they hope it’s getting closer as each book closes and the next one opens.