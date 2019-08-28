Artwork brings awareness to endangered species on A-State’s Campus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A new piece of artwork was added to the Arkansas State University Campus Tuesday, and it brings awareness to the endangered American Red Wolf.

The sculptor, Dale Weiler, has had the stone for 10 years and knew it would be the perfect piece to complete the red wolf mother and pup. When he started on the project, he had no clue the first home for the sculpture would be the university.

“Arkansas State is an extraordinary university in that they have put their heart and soul behind red wolf,” Weiler said. “My wife Loti and I are real-thrilled to work with an organization that’s dedicated itself to expand its knowledge of the red wolf.”

The couple uses wildlife sculptures to raise awareness and funding for endangered animals. This sculpture will be on display at the Bradbury Art Museum for the next two to four years and it is named “Just Settling In.” It is made out of an alabaster stone and weighs around 200 pounds.

The university has also partnered with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Red Wolf Species Survival Plan and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in an effort to save the endangered species. A new initiative will support education, research, and breeding facility at Craighead Forest Park to help with recovery efforts.

“I really do believe that anybody that comes and sees this piece will feel the empathy for this species and learn more about that and know that this is an animal that needs some help,” Chris Lasher of the North Carolina Zoo said.