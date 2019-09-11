Artmobile opening for tours

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Arts Center’s Artmobile is a visual reminder that art lives in communities.

This museum on wheels brings the art experience to you, in your community.

The gallery on wheels is currently showing ‘The Spirit of Independence,’ which is a selection of works from the Arkansas Arts Center’s permanent collection.

To schedule a tour, click here.

On Wednesday during KARK 4 News at 4 PM, Haylee Brooks got a peek inside.

Watch her attached reports and be sure to follow her on social media so you never miss a story.