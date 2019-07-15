Arrest in drive by shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police have arrested two people in connection with a drive by shooting on Ringo Street. Police have identified the suspects as Desmond Dennis and Cyrus Walker.

Neighbors say the recent gunfire has them worried for their safety and they’re hoping this latest arrest will make a difference.

” You can feel the heat going on,” says Jalon London, who lives blocks from the house that was shot up. “There’s something going on.”

London says lately things have been heating up in this part of town. “It kind of makes me irate, you know with all the gunshots going on around here” says London. “I got my grandad living around here.”

The house on the corner of Ringo and 23rd is at the center of the gunfire. Within a week the house was shot up twice, first early on July 4th and most recently last Thursday.

A neighbor was outside doing some yard work the second time the house was hit. He chose to remain anonymous but said it was scary.

“Automatically it was so close that I hit the ground, cause you know bullets don’t have no eyes on them.”

According to LRPD the second time shots were fired, the victims shot back, something neighbors believe is their only defense.

Other neighbors say more patrols in the area could make a big difference to curb that kind of reckless shooting and help people feel safe in their homes again.

LRPD says one of the suspects Walker is a juvenile but will be charged as an adult.