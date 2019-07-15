Around 90,000 Vietnam Veterans receive expanded benefits

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Decades after serving their county, a hundred thousand Vietnam Veterans will finally be able to get the benefits that they’ve been fighting for.

President Trump recently signed the Blue Water Navy Act into law that allows the VA to process more Agent Orange benefits. Arkansas Senator Bruce Westerman introduced a similar legislation this year in Washington and while some voiced concerns about the cost of it, Westerman did not share those views.

“To me, it’s pretty simple. If you served our country in the armed service, you were exposed to Agent Orange and you have health complications from it, the VA should address those” says Westerman.

Around 90,000 Vietnam Veterans will receive the expanded benefits. The department of veterans affairs said that it was preparing to process claims, but doesn’t have to make a decision on them until the law officially takes effect on January 1st.