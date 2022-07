FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Arkansas’s Robert Moore was drafted as the 72nd overall pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Moore, the son of Kansas City Royals president Dayton Moore, was ranked as the No. 104 prospect in this year’s draft by MLB.com.

He is the third Razorback to hear his name called in this year’s draft after Cayden Wallace and Peyton Pallette.