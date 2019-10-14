Arkansas’s first Trader Joe’s opens October 22

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Trader Joe’s has officially announced the opening of their first store in Arkansas will be Tuesday, October 22.

Officials say moments before the 9 a.m. grand opening of the Little Rock location at 11500 Financial Centre Parkway, there will be a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

There will also be live music, tastings, giveaways and more.

Trader Joe’s will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The store will feature murals that pay tribute to local landmarks and attractions, including the Big Dam Bridge and State Capitol, as well as River Market.

