The Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame was founded to celebrate the lives of Arkansas’s most prominent women leaders from all across the state. This years ceremony is August 29th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Walley Allen Ballroom in the Statehouse Convention Center.

The 2019 class includes women leaders from aviation, education, law, media, science and more. Inductees include Alice Andrews, Olivia Farrell, Jo Luck, Charlotte Tillar Schexnayder, Carolyn Witherspoon, Diane Blair, Louise Thaden and the Beta Pi Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha, Incorporated.

Tickets for this years event are $200 and includes dinner alcoholic beverages and the program a table of 10 is $2000. All proceeds go to support the Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame.

Tickets are available at http://www.arwomenshalloffame.com/ or by phone at the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce (501)-372-5959.