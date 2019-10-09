Arkansas woman seen winking at jailed sister in court, later caught on camera stashing contraband for her

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Ark. – Signals seen across a local courtroom have led to a woman’s arrest.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says deputies picked up on Lauren Cates winking in court at her sister, who was an inmate in the county jail.

An arrest report says surveillance cameras then show Cates walking out to an inmate transport van where she was seen stashing cigarettes and a lighter.

Cates now faces charges of furnishing prohibited articles.

Her jail record shows she was booked in on Monday afternoon and released by Wednesday.

