Arkansas Veterans Affairs pushing for more Suicide awareness

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Veterans affairs is starting a new push to shine light on the darkest of thought a person can have.

Suicide is the top 20 leading cause of violent death. Last year the state recorded 254 homicides, compared to 547 suicides.

Kicking off the campaign today Arkansas’ secretary of veterans affairs says prevention, is actually a combination of efforts to reach people in need long before they think about acting.

“You don’t know what tomorrow brings as a veteran, as a teenager, as a 78 year old, as a 34 year old, but you are going to have the resilience and hope and faith, that tomorrow will be better than today” said retired US Colonel Nathaniel Todd.”