Arkansas’ unemployment rate remains stable at 3.4 percent

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Labor force data, produced by the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and released today by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, show Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.4 percent between July and August. Arkansas’ civilian labor force declined 873, a result of 832 fewer employed and 41 fewer unemployed Arkansans. The United States’ jobless rate was also stable between July and August, remaining at 3.7 percent.

BLS Program Operations Manager Susan Price said, “Mirroring the trend seen at the national level,

Arkansas’ unemployment rate remained stable in August. At 3.4 percent, the State maintains its lowest unemployment rate on record.”

ARKANSAS CIVILIAN LABOR FORCE SUMMARY

(Seasonally Adjusted)

Arkansas Nonfarm Payroll Job Summary:

Nonfarm payroll jobs in Arkansas rose 3,000 in August to total 1,269,700. Gains were reported in four major industry sectors, more than offsetting declines in six sectors. The largest increase occurred in government (+4,000), as public schools and universities began the 2019-2020 school year. Educational and health services added 2,500 jobs. Much of the expansion was in social assistance (+1,400), which includes education-related activities such as child and youth services, vocational rehabilitation, and day care centers. Jobs in manufacturing rose 1,300, with the largest gains in durable goods manufacturing (+800). The greatest decrease occurred in leisure and hospitality (-1,900). The biggest loss was in food services (-1,000), due to reported contractions at limited service restaurants and snack bars. Notable declines were also posted in trade-transportation-utilities (-1,800) and in professional and business services (-1,100).

Compared to August 2018, Arkansas’ nonfarm payroll jobs are up 14,800. Seven major industry sectors added jobs, all increasing by 1,400 or more jobs, each. Employment in leisure and hospitality rose 3,400. All growth was in food services (+3,600). Jobs in manufacturing expanded 3,300, with reported hiring in both durable (+1,900) and nondurable (+1,400) goods manufacturing. Employment in construction is up 2,700, as large projects continue. Financial activities rose 2,200. A majority of the gains were reported in finance and insurance (+1,700). Educational and health services added 1,900 jobs, mostly in health care and social assistance (+1,700). Sizable growth also occurred in government (+1,500) and trade-transportation-utilities (+1,400). Professional and business services posted the largest decline (-1,200). Most of the loss was reported in administrative and support services (-2,000), a subsector which includes employment agencies.

ARKANSAS NONFARM PAYROLL JOBS

Not Seasonally Adjusted

(In Thousands)