Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated was founded in 1920 on the campus of Howard University and is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Zeta has initiated a diverse membership of more than 125,000 college-educated women with more than 850 chapters in North America, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, Africa, and the Middle East.

