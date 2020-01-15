What NOT to Do After A Car Wreck with Taylor King Law

There are some really simple things you can be aware of to increase your safety measures:

1. DON’T keep driving or leave the scene of the accident without talking to the other driver:

Even if the accident is merely a fender-bender, no one was hurt, or the other driver was at fault, Arkansas law requires you to stay at the scene. Failure to do so could result in criminal charges!

2. DON’T agree to sort things out with the other driver without reporting the wreck to the police:

1 in 6 Arkansas drivers doesn’t have insurance. By agreeing not to report the accident to police or file a claim with your own insurance, you make yourself vulnerable to an uninsured, underinsured, or simply dishonest driver.

3. DON’T leave without getting detailed information:

There’s a lot of information you need to get from the other driver: name, address, phone number, license plate number, driver’s license number, an insurance company, and the name of the car’s owner.

4. DON’T refuse medical care:

Some car accident injuries like broken bones are apparent. But many other injuries, including head and spine issues, may not fully develop until several days later. It’s always a good idea to see your doctor after a collision.

