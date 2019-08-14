Vibrant Occasions with Chef Serge: COQ AU VIN

Ingredients

2 chicken drumsticks, 2 chicken thighs, and 2 bone-in chicken breasts

2 cups quality red wine

⅓ cup of good brandy

1 cup quality chicken stock

4 bacon strips, cut into ½” pieces

2 onions, chopped 2 ribs of celery, chopped

4 medium carrots, cut into 1 inch pieces

4 garlic cloves, whole

2 Tbls. tomato paste

4 sprigs of fresh thyme

4 sprigs of parsley

8 ounces button mushrooms, quartered

8 ounces pearl onions, peeled

Instructions

Place the chicken pieces in a medium-sized bowl and pour the wine and the Brandy over the top.

Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Cook the bacon until crispy, about 5 or 6 minutes, then remove them from the pan with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel.

Remove the chicken from the marinade, keeping the wine and brandy and pat the chicken dry with paper towels.

Salt and pepper the chicken.

Working in batches, place the chicken in the pan, skin side down and sear until it is golden on all sides (about 5 minutes each side) then remove and set aside.

Add the sliced onions, celery, and carrots to the pan and let them cook until the onion is golden brown, about 5-6 minutes.

Add the whole garlic and cook for 3 minutes, being careful not to let the garlic burn.

Add the tomato paste and cook for another 3-4 minutes, until the paste turns a little brown.

Deglaze the pan with the wine/brandy marinade, scraping the bottom to remove any stuck-on bits.

Add the chicken, bacon, thyme, and parsley into the pan, along with enough chicken stock to cover the chicken.

Bring to a quick boil then, cover the pot, turn the heat to low, and simmer for an hour.

Meanwhile, pour 1 tablespoon of olive oil into a large skillet.

Add the mushrooms and pearl onions and saute over medium-high heat until brown, about 10 minutes.

Add the cooked pearl onions and mushrooms to the pot with the chicken and cook for 20 minutes more then serve.

