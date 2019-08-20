Tips to Release Stress with QualChoice

A survey in 2015 by the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and the Born This Way Foundation asked high school students a simple question: “How are you feeling?” The answers were overwhelmingly bleak. 75 percent of students responded negatively. (1) With balancing grades, extracurricular activities, social pressures, and college applications, high school students have plenty to be stressed about. But if left unmanaged, stress can be harmful to their health and wellbeing. Stress relief largely depends on what makes the individual happy. However, there are physiologically proven methods of stress relief that can help your student relax. Here are the top 5 self-care to-dos for stressed-out students.