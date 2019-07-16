Tips for cleaning your car after summer vacation with Molly Maid

It is road trip season and many families are hitting the road to get away for a little bit. But your vacation always seems to linger on after returning… in your car. Leave the vacation memories… and smells… out of the family vehicle. Here are our tips:

1. CLOUDY HEADLIGHTS.

Use toothpaste on a rag with a bit of elbow grease to clean your headlights. It will remove the cloudy, foggy look and make them clear. Rinse off completely with clean water and dry.

2. BUGS IN YOUR GRILLE.

Get those pesky insects off your grill and bumper with dryer sheets. Pretreat the areas with water and then use the dryer sheets to remove the bug splatter.

3. SMELLY CAR.

Remove that stench from your vehicle with some charcoal. Use a sock to place the charcoal in and put it under the seats or hang on the back of a seat, or place in a basket or container with foil. Charcoal removes moisture and takes the smell with it. *Be sure not to use pre-lighter fluid treated charcoal. Natural, old-fashioned charcoal is recommended.

Dryer sheets under car seats is also an easy cleaning hack.

4. OUR SECRET TO WINDOW AND GLASS CLEANING.

Glass can’t shine until after its clean. First, use a razor blade with a multipurpose cleaner to remove the grime and to clean your windows. If needed, follow up with some Windex to bring out the shine.

5. DIRTY CAR MATS.

Spray your dirty floor mats down with stain remover. Be generous when spraying then toss them in the washing machine.

6. PET HAIR.

Your upholstery might as well be a pet hair magnet. Remove it all by spraying the upholstery with water, then use a squeegee to remove the hair. You can vacuum as needed.

7. HARD TO REACH PLACES OR TEXTURIZED VINYL.

Toothbrush! Reach every hard to reach area, including air vents, with a toothbrush.