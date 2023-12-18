LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Nothing says “Christmas” like the homemade sugar cookie set out for Santa on the big night.

Central Arkansas Chefs Association Pastry Chef of the Year Kelli Marks stopped by Arkansas Today to share an inside look at how to make a just-right cookie.

Marks explained some time-saving tips to Ashlei King to create the sweet treat, including some handy shortcuts.

She even shared a sugar cookie recipe:

Sugar cookies: Yields about 2 dozen cookies 1 cup butter, softened

1 1/3 cup granulated sugar

3 eggs

½ tsp vanilla

¼ tsp almond extract

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

3 1/3 cup flour Beat butter and sugar until well combined, add eggs one at a time. Add extracts, baking powder and salt. Add in the flour all at once. Mix until just combined and no traces of flour are seen. Bake at 350º for 12 minutes until edges are lightly golden. This is a very versatile dough. It can be rolled (about ¼ inch thickness) and cut into shapes, or two-tablespoon scoops of dough can be rolled in a cinnamon sugar mixture for a snickerdoodle-like cookie. (use a ratio of 1 cup sugar to 1 tablespoon of cinnamon). The same-sized scoop of dough can be rolled in sprinkles or sanding sugar for a festive accent. This dough can also be used for thumbprint cookies or Hershey’s Kill cookies. Store leftover dough in the refrigerator for 3 days or in the freezer for two months.

To find out more about Marks’s offerings, including classes at Pulaski Tech, check out SweetLoveBakes.com.