Student-Athlete Tips with Arkansas Pharmacists Association

TIPS

Sprains and muscle and joint aches are very common when student-athletes go back to practice after taking the summer off so just remember the acronym PRICE:

Protect

Rest

Ice

Compression

Elevation

To avoid athlete’s foot/ringworm, make sure to keep your skin clean and dry.

Avoid walking around locker rooms and other communal places barefoot.

Use flip flops in community showers.

And keep any workout clothes and game uniforms clean and dry.

Some early warning signs of severe dehydration for athletes to watch out for include feeling dizzy, rapid breathing and heartbeat, lack of energy, confusion, irritability, and fainting.