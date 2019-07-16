Statewide Weather for July 16, 2019

It is road trip season and many families are hitting the road to get away for a little bit. But your vacation always seems to linger on after returning… in your car. Leave the vacation memories… and smells… out of the family vehicle. Here are our tips:

1. CLOUDY HEADLIGHTS.Use toothpaste on a rag with a bit of elbow grease to clean your headlights. It will remove the cloudy, foggy look and make them clear. Rinse off completely with clean water and dry.