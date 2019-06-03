Statewide Headlines for June 3, 2019

Jenna Friday gives a rundown of fun festivals and events happening around Arkansas during the month of September.

FIRST FRIDAY MONTHLY MARKET CAMDEN is back tonight in Camden! Their downtown will come to life with this month’s theme of “Taste of Camden”. Restaurants, caterers and dessert makers from the area will be providing samples of their fare to the tunes of some live music, a live book signing from author Elizabeth Massey, activities for kids, and all the stores and merchants will be open late.