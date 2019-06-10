1  of  2
Breaking News
4 dead in Gravette murder-suicide KARK, KARZ out for DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse due to contract negotiations

Statewide Headlines for June 10, 2019

Arkansas Today

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Hillary Hunt brings you your Statewide Headlines for June 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss