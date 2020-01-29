1  of  2
Breaking News
Update: Body found near creek in Searcy died due to medical condition, State Crime Lab says Arkansas flu death toll rises to 33 for 2019-2020 season

Statewide Headlines for January 29, 2020

Arkansas Today
Posted: / Updated:

Mallory Brooks brings us the Statewide Headlines for January 29, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories