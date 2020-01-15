Breaking News
Update: Man dies after being seriously injured when two employees fight at NLR Chicken King, police say

Statewide Headlines for January 15, 2020

Arkansas Today
Posted: / Updated:

Mallory Brooks brings us the Statewide Headlines for January 15, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories