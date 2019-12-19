1  of  2
Breaking News
8th death reported in 2019 Arkansas flu season Arkansas congressman calls on Pres. Trump to apologize for comment

Statewide Headlines for December 19, 2019

Arkansas Today
Posted: / Updated:

Mallory Brooks brings us the Statewide Headlines for December 19, 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories