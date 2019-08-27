Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory Over Violence
Weird News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
VA holding Community Health Summit, all Veterans and their families invited
Top Stories
Danish city puts Vikings at crossing signals
Death investigation in Fordyce after woman hit by train, says Union Pacific
Newsfeed Now for August 27: Popeyes employees fired;VMAs get political
Woman accused of driving drunk with children in car arrested in Pulaski County
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Summer Road Tour
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Keep KARK 4 and KARZ 42
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Homicide in Little Rock, detectives on the scene
Statewide Headlines for August 27, 2019
Arkansas Today
Posted:
Aug 27, 2019 / 12:47 PM UTC
/
Updated:
Aug 27, 2019 / 12:47 PM UTC
Mallory Brooks brings you your Statewide Headlines for August 27, 2019.
Don't Miss
Anchors Away
Special Reports
Contests
Keep On Amazing
Missing Persons
Arkansas Professionals
More Don't Miss