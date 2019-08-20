Statewide Headlines for August 20, 2019

1. Lint – Are you sending the kids out with lint on their uniforms this morning? You don’t have to! Use a white magic eraser to brush it off easily! The magic eraser will help remove the lint off their uniforms and send them on their way!2. Dusting off the plants. Its time to dust off the plants again! Use a banana peel to remove the dust from the leaves. Now they are dust-free and shiny!3. Baseball Caps, brushes and toys – Pop baseball caps or any dirty toys in the dishwasher to clean and disinfect, while keeping their shape.4. Fan blades – Take a pillow case and press on the blade to slow remove dust and catch it in the pillow case.5. Blender – fill halfway with warm water and put dishwashing soap. Set on high and then rinse and dry.6. All Hands on Deck – Get the kids on a routine that will help you and them out. Download the chore chart to get the family involved in cleaning from blog.mollymaid.com.7. Remove sharpie from skin with spray sunscreen