1  of  2
Breaking News
Double homicide in Pine Bluff Breaking News: Wendy Anderson, Wife of ASU Football Coach passes away

Statewide Headlines for August 20, 2019

Arkansas Today
Posted: / Updated:

Mallory Brooks brings you the Statewide Headlines for August 20, 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss