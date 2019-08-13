1  of  2
Breaking News
Pope Co. Quorum Court votes to show support for Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC in casino license application Bryant teacher arrested after admitting to soliciting sexual photos from child, police say

Statewide Headlines for August 13, 2019

Arkansas Today
Posted: / Updated:

Mallory Brooks brings you your Statewide Headlines for August 13, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss