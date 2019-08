Each fall, Arkansans improve their communities by volunteering in the Great Arkansas Cleanup. On September 7, Keep Arkansas Beautiful’s annual fall cleanup campaign will kick-off. Mark Camp, executive director of Keep Arkansas Beautiful, and Otto the Otter have come here to talk about how you can get involved this fall to help keep Arkansas beautiful!

Otto and I are very excited about the Great Arkansas Cleanup and we’ve already had 47 cleanups registered with us for the fall.