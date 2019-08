SPICY BEANS

2 Cans Pinto Beans

¼ Diced Red Bell Pepper

¼ Diced Yellow Onion

¼ Finely Chopped Fresh Jalapeno Pepper

½ tsp. Chili Powder

Salt & Pepper, to taste

Combine all ingredients, along with ½ can water, in a pot and simmer over low heat for about 45 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Taste and adjust seasonings as necessary.