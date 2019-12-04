Silver Dollar City’s AN OLD TIME CHRISTMAS PRESENTS THE PARK’S BRIGHTEST SEASON debuting an all-new, 8-story, state-of-the-art Christmas Tree — the centerpiece to the new JOY ON TOWN SQUARE.



 This custom-designed, towering tree soars 8-stories into the night sky, featuring 300,000 dancing high-resolution lights with infinite ability to combine color, light and animated imagery.



 The designers, global leaders in high-tech lighting, say there will be no other experience like it on earth!



 The hundreds of thousands of LED lights are unique with each RGB (red, green, blue) light-emitting 2 million shades of color and 1 million points of illumination.



 JOY ON TOWN SQUARE includes illumination of the Square’s buildings, trees, and landscape, immersing guests in an even greater Christmas adventure.



• Nearly 7 million lights cover the 1880s theme park (that’s 680 miles of lights), over 1,000 decorated Christmas trees. Plus, 600 wreaths, 3 miles of garland and 15,000 yards of ribbon used in holiday décor.



• Broadway-style shows including A Dicken’s Christmas Carol & It’s a Wonderful Life, both original productions from Silver Dollar City’s award-winning show producers and created exclusively for An Old Time Christmas.



• Other highlights include Christmas In Midtown has 1.5 million lights, Christmas Light Parade, over 40 rides and attractions (weather permitting), 100 resident craftsmen creating heirloom treasures, holiday feasts with all the trimmings and more!



• An Old Time Christmas runs now through December 30.

Go here for details!