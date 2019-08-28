Shredded Beef Tacos with Chef Serge

SHREDDED BEEF TACOS

2 lbs. Cleaned Beef Eye of Round

1 Head of Garlic, roasted

6 Cloves Garlic

2 Tbls. Olive Oil

1 Tbls. Kosher Salt

½ Tbls. Ground Black Pepper

½ Tbls. Paprika

½ Tbls. Chili Powder

2 Tbls. Vegetable Oil

2 Thinly Sliced Red Onions

⅓ Cup Packed Brown Sugar

1 Tbls. Apple Cider Vinegar

½ Cup Burgandy Wine

2 Cups Beef Stock

1 Bay Leaf Warm Flour Tortillas

Optional Condiments: Shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped cilantro, diced green onions, mozzarella cheese, sour cream

Preheat the oven to 325 deg. F.

Cut the head of garlic in half crosswise.

Place the halved garlic head in a single layer of foil.

Drizzle with the olive oil and season with salt a sprinkle of salt.

Fold the foil into a packet; roast until tender, about 45 minutes.

Pulse the 6 cloves of garlic in a food processor to make a paste.

Cut the beef into 4”x4” pieces.

Season both sides of the beef chunks with salt, pepper, paprika, and chili powder.

Heat 2 Tbls. vegetable oil in a large

Dutch oven over medium-high heat.

Working in batches, if necessary, add the meat to the pot in a single layer and brown on all sides, about 5 minutes total.

Remove the meat from the pot and spread with the garlic paste.

Add the onions to the pot and cook 5 minutes.

Season with salt and stir in the brown sugar; cook 5 minutes.

Stir in the vinegar and cook 2 minutes.

Return the beef to the pot, add the wine and beef base to the pot.

Add the bay leaf and return to a simmer.

Cover, transfer to the oven and cook until the meat is tender, 2 hours to 2.5 hours.

Remove the beef from the pot and let rest 15 minutes, covered with foil.

Meanwhile, discard the bay leaves and put the pot with the braising liquid over medium heat; simmer until thickened, about 20 minutes.

Squeeze the roasted garlic out of its skin and whisk into the liquid.