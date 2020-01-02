Scenic Small Towns with LR Tours

Savannah and Scenic Small Towns
May 15—21, 2020 $1495
RT motorcoach transportation
Ruby Falls and Lookout Mountain
6 nights Lodging
Riverboat Cruise
Hop-on Hop-off Trolley Tour
7 meals
All taxes
While there’s nothing like the energy of a big city, the hectic pace isn’t for everyone.
That’s why some folks like to get away to scenic small towns.
Luckily, the U.S. is home to many charming towns and one here in Arkansas just made the top 25 in a new poll out this week.
Gina with Little Rock Tours is here to tell us more.
