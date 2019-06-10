Roy Dudley Estate Sales: Interesting west Arkansas estate

Mister Roy Dudley is in the studio once again!

Today he brought some amazing items you can buy from his next sale.

Some of the items he brought include

Edison cylinder phonograph

Trade stimulator (looks like a tiny slot machine)

Tiffany glass

Art pottery

1930s Mickey Mouse Item’s

Roy Dudley Estate Sales is a full-service appraisal and estate liquidation company with a fine reputation for honest, friendly service. With over 18 years as an antique dealer and appraiser, Roy Dudley is uniquely qualified to represent estates with knowledge and experience.

You can find out more and when you can catch an estate sale on his website here.