LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Being more active is a New Year’s resolution for many Arkansans, though there are a few things to keep in mind if you want to keep your running resolution on track past January.

Bill Torrey from Rock City Running stopped by Arkansas Today to share his insights and advice to those looking at taking up running in the new year.

Torrey noted that a common mistake for new runners is inconsistency, explaining the importance of running on a regular schedule and starting and a challenging but doable distance.

He also noted the importance of equipment, saying getting the right socks and shoes can keep new runners away from injuries like blisters that would take them off course.

Many new runners will set goals and targets as they start their fitness journey. Torrey said local races and events, like the upcoming Little Rock Marathon, can help keep new runners motivated.

There are also local groups like Little Rock Roadrunners and Cabot Country Cruisers who can help new runners stick with it.

For more information from Rock City Running, head to the store’s website at RockCityRunning.com.