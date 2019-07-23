Petit and Keet, telling the difference between top shelf and bottom shelf wine

Can you tell the difference between top-shelf and bottom-shelf wines?

Susie Long sure can!

Long is Arkansas’ only female level-2 wine sommelier and has worked as Petit & Keet’s in-house wine sommelier since the restaurant’s opening two years ago.

A job that revolves around wine seems like a dream come true, but the level of skill and technique associated with the profession is oftentimes overlooked!

Long’s hard work and dedication recently landed Petit & Keet in Wine Enthusiast’s America’s 100 Best Wine Restaurants for 2019.

Today, we have Susie Long here to give us some wine tasting tips and to put our tastebuds to the test… because it’s 5 p.m. somewhere, right?