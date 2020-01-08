Pan-Seared Cod with Lemon Dill Sauce with Chef Serge

Pan-Seared Cod with Lemon Dill Sauce

Ingredients

4 6 oz. Cod Fillets

2 Tbls. Grapeseed Oil

Salt & Ground Black Pepper, to taste

Lemon Dill Sauce (recipe below)

Heat a non-stick pan over medium-high heat for 2 minutes.

Add the oil to the pan and wait for it to heat until you begin to see smoke coming from the oil.

Meanwhile, pat the cod fillets with a paper towel on both sides to dry it.

Season cod with salt and ground black pepper.

Carefully place the fish in the hot pan laying it away from you and let it cook for about 4 minutes, or until you see the fish change color up 2/3 of the side of the fish.

Turn cod over and cook for another 3 to 4 minutes, until it reaches an internal temperature of 155 degrees.

Plate and serve with the Lemon Dill Sauce spooned over the top.

Lemon Dill Sauce

Ingredients

1 Cup Dry White Wine

1 Shallot, minced

½ Cup Vegetable Stock

2 Tbls. Unsalted Butter, cut into ½” cubes, chilled

1 Tbls. Fresh Dill, chopped

2 tsp. Lemon Zest

2 tsp. Lemon Juice

Kosher Salt, to taste

In the saucepan, heat the wine and shallots over medium-high heat, until reduced by half, about 3 to 4 minutes.

Add the vegetable stock and reduce for another 3 to 4 minutes.

Strain the shallots and return the liquid to medium heat.

Gradually add each cube of butter into the reduction, whisking each piece to create a thicker emulsified sauce.

Add the chopped dill, lemon zest, and lemon juice into the sauce, whisking to combine.

Taste the sauce and season with salt as needed.

