New Year’s Resolutions with UA-Pulaski Technical College

January is the time to reflect on New Year’s resolutions and maybe your resolution is to go back to school – or go for the first time!

Kyanna Beard, the Director of Admissions at UA-Pulaski Tech is going to bust the myths that keep many of us from going back to school and reaching our goals.

Myth #1: I can’t afford to go back to school.

Myth #2: Getting a certification isn’t worth it.

Myth #3: It’s too hard for a single parent to go back to school.

For more information to register for college, click here!