LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Noire is Arkansas’ newest print and online publication that launched in November for Black news and culture.

The magazine’s mission is to share the inspiring stories of African Americans living right here in Arkansas. Stephanie Jackson joined Arkansas Today to talk more about the new publication.

Jackson and her husband Myron Jackson created the publication after years of wanting to put an emphasis on Black Arkansans.

“It’s been a really great experience for me personally because some of these stories I can identify with as a Black woman in Arkansas,” Jackson said.

She talked about some of the stories included in the magazine, including topics about women’s health, Black businesses and other stories from all over the state.

Noire is a quarterly publication with the first issue premiering in November. Jackson said the next issue will premiere around February or March 2024.

To learn more about Noire, visit NoireArkansas.com.