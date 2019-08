This weekend, Banjo Weekend is coming to the Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View.

The Ozark Folk Center State Park will host two days of banjo workshops, live music concerts, and the Arkansas State Banjo Championship on Saturday.

Admission to attend the competition all-day Saturday is free.

Admission to evening music shows are just $12.00 and are available at OzarkFolkCenter.Ticketleap.com.