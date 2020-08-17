Metropolitan Housing Alliance: Redevelopment in the Rock

About MHA

· Metropolitan Housing Alliance (MHA) has been the official housing authority for Little Rock for 79 years.

· MHA develops and owns and operates quality, affordable and accessible housing where more than 8,000 individuals call home.

Redevelopment in the Rock

· Redevelopment in the Rock (RITR) is an initiative that merges commitments from public and private industries to redevelop more than 800 units of public housing and will infuse over $130 million into the Little Rock economy.

· This is one of the largest investments in public housing in state history.

· RITR is also a major economic driver with jobs available for local tradesmen; RITR places an emphasis on working with small businesses and solo tradesmen.

· We are currently in phase two after completing phase one, in December 2019. It consisted of $60 million in renovations to roughly 600 units at Fred Parris, Cumberland and Jesse Powell Towers.

Phase Two

· Phase Two will consist of more than $70 million in improvements at Central High Apartment Homes, Homes at Granite Mountain, Madison Heights I & II, Stephens Apartments and Sunset Terrace.

· The renovations are expected to begin in late-2020/early-2021 and be completed mid-2022. It’s estimated that more than 400 workers will be hired to complete the renovations.

· MHA and their partners urge not only large contracting companies and tradesmen, but small contractors and solo-tradesmen to place bids.

· MHA, through our construction partners, Gorman & Company and ITEX, will be seeking the following service providers, vendors and contractors: demolition, abatement, cabinetry, flooring, plumbing, electrical, roofing, HVAC installers, painting, carpentry, pipefitting, sheet metal workers, masonry, landscaping, movers, boilermakers, drywall finishers/tapers, insulators, sprinkler fitters and general laborers.

· Improvements include but are not limited to ADA compliant switches and HVAC controls, new water-saving sink and shower faucets, new energy-efficient windows and exterior doors, and new energy-saving appliances.

· Times and locations for each pre-bid meeting will be posted to the Metropolitan Housing Alliance’s website, MHAPHA.org and MHA’s Facebook page.

· All interested parties may view the bid documents by visiting MHAPHA.org, clicking the “Business with MHA” tab and selecting “Bid Opportunities.”

· MHA is a Section 3 participant and urges those eligible participants to apply at MHAPHA.org by clicking the “Business with MHA” tab and selecting “Section 3 Registration.”

Gorman & Company

· Bid dates with Gorman & Company for Central High Apartment Homes, Stephens Apartments and Sunset Terrace are as follows:

o Construction Bidding Starts: Monday, Aug. 10, 2020

o Pre-bid Meeting: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020

o Construction Bids: Thurs., Sept. 24, 2020

· In an effort to attract small businesses and tradesmen, Gorman & Company offers its selected subcontractors with up-front liquidity and bonding.

· Gorman & Company provided construction management during phase one and now serves as managing partner at Fred Parris, Cumberland and Jesse Powell Towers.

ITEX Group

· Bid dates with The ITEX Group for Madison Heights I & II are as follows:

o Construction Bidding Starts: Monday, July 27, 2020

o Pre-bid Meetings: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 and Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020

o Construction Bids Due: Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020

Contact

· Those with questions can visit MHAPHA.org or call our 24-hour hotline at 501.373.8222.