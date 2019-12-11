Luxury Lady is owned by Katie Beth Evans and is based in Little Rock, AR.

We are an e-commerce business operating through Instagram and Facebook. Katie Beth is 28 years old with an eye for fashion and a love for designer handbags!

She started Luxury Lady to sell 3 of her own LV bags and added her close friends to a closed, private Facebook group.

Well, over time, they added friends, and their friends added friends and it grew into what it is now with about 16k followers between Facebook and Instagram.

You can find them by searching @luxladylr on Instagram or “Luxury Lady Little Rock” on Facebook.

Our goal through this showcasing is to gain followers on our Instagram and Facebook platforms and let people know about who we are and what buy, sell, and trade benefits we offer.