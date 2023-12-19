LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Despite the Christmas season being a time for peace, the stress surrounding holiday events can be a strain for some.

Garver wellness program manager Whitney Gorsegner stopped by Arkansas Today to share some tips on healthy navigation of the holidays.

Gorsegner recommends taking steps outside the hustle and bustle, and instead reaching out to others in a healthy and meaningful way. She reminds us that some holiday traditions, such as large gatherings, may be uncomfortable for some and allowances should be made.

As a wellness professional, Gorsegner also points out that everyone can continue using the tips she shared into 2024.